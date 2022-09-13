Russian Officials Will Not Attend Farewell Ceremony to UK Queen Elizabeth II - Embassy

Russian officials do not plan to participate in protocol events organized by the UK authorities in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II due to troubled bilateral relations between the countries and London's hostile attitude towards Moscow, the Russian embassy in the UK said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian officials do not plan to participate in protocol events organized by the UK authorities in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II due to troubled bilateral relations between the countries and London's hostile attitude towards Moscow, the Russian embassy in the UK said on Tuesday.

"In view of the bad state of Russian-UK bilateral relations, as well as the essentially hostile course pursued by London against our country, Russian officials did not plan to participate in protocol events organized by the British government in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II," the embassy said in comments to Sputnik.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. The public farewell ceremony to the queen will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14-19.