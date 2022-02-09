Russian Officials Will Not Participate in Munich Security Conference - Foreign Ministry

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 09:21 PM
Russian officials are not planning to participate in the upcoming Munich Security Conference, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday
Earlier this week, the Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin is not planning to participate in the event.
"According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian officials will not take part in the upcoming meeting of the Munich Security Conference on February 18-20 this year for various reasons," Zakharova told a briefing.