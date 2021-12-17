UrduPoint.com

Russian Oil Company Lukoil To Reach Carbon Neutrality By 2050 - Vice President

Lukoil plans to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 while not compromising efficiency regardless of market conditions, Leonid Fedun, the company's Vice President for Strategic Development, said on Friday

"We assume that we will become carbon neutral by 2050," Fedun told journalists at the presentation of the company's 2050 development strategy, adding that Lukoil "will be competitive and efficient in all climate regulation scenarios."

Russia's second largest oil company plans to invest $15 billion into renewables over the next decade as part of its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Fedun said.

In 2020, Lukoil's non-fossil power output totaled 395 MWt, including four water power plants with the capacity of 291 MWt, four solar electric plants in Russia, Romania and Bulgaria with the total capacity of 20 MWt, and a wind power plant in Romania with 84MWt. According to Fedun, the company's output of renewable energy has reached 1 gigawatt in 2021 and will increase next year.

