Russian Oil Tanker Detained in Greece En Route From Turkey - Marine Traffic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Russian oil tanker Pegas has been detained in the port of Karystos on the Greek island of Euboea while sailing en route from the Turkish port of Marmara Ereglisi in the country's northwest, according to the Marine Traffic data.

Earlier in the day, the Athens news agency (AMNA) reported the seizure of a Russian tanker with cargo and 19 sailors on board. The ship was detained under the pretext of the EU and NATO sanctions against Russian vessels that may "represent Russia's interests," but the freight does not appear to be covered under the sanctions.

The tanker departed from the port of Marmara Ereglisi on April 9 and arrived five days later at Karystos. It has been moored in the port ever since, according to Marine Traffic data.

Pegas was built in 2003 in Japan and assigned to the port of Taganrog in southwestern Russia, according to the data from the fleetphoto database. The vessel is owned by PSB Leasing LLC since July 2021. Its operator is Astrakhan company TransMorFlot LLC.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.