UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Oil Tax Damper May Give Budget Extra $31Bln At $40 Per Barrel By 2024 - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:10 AM

Russian Oil Tax Damper May Give Budget Extra $31Bln at $40 Per Barrel by 2024 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian budget will get additional 2 trillion rubles ($31.3 billion) from 2019-2024 due to damper mechanism at the end of the tax maneuver in the oil industry at an oil price of $ 40 per barrel, and about 500 billion rubles annually after 2024, the head of tax and customs policy of the Russian Finance Ministry, Alexey Sazanov, told reporters.

The damper mechanism is designed to restrain Russian domestic fuel prices. Generally, if export prices for gasoline and diesel fuel are higher than domestic ones, the state will compensate part of this difference to oil companies so that they do not raise domestic prices; and if Russian prices are higher than export ones, oil companies will share part of their excess profits with the state.

"If the price of oil is $40 [per barrel], the budget will receive almost 2 trillion rebles from the maneuver due to the damper [in the tax maneuver's final phase from 2019-2024].

Starting from 2024, when the maneuver is completed, the budget will be protected by almost 500 billion rubles a year. This is a considerable amount at low oil prices," Sazanov said.

In terms of budget revenues' security at low oil prices, it is incomparably better than before the maneuver, the official stressed.

"That is, it's not about the fact that we really expect such additional profits, because the price of oil is much higher than $40 per barrel, but only that the budget will be more protected in a situation with low oil prices," he explained.

In 2019, Russia began the final phase of the tax maneuver in the oil industry, which provides for the gradual zeroing of oil export duty and an increase in the mineral extraction tax rate. As a result, Russian oil refineries will buy oil, in fact, at world prices, which will be partly compensated.

Related Topics

World Russia Budget Oil Buy Price 2019 From Industry Share Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

3 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

4 hours ago

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.