Russian Oil Tax Damper May Give Budget Extra $31Bln at $40 Per Barrel by 2024 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian budget will get additional 2 trillion rubles ($31.3 billion) from 2019-2024 due to damper mechanism at the end of the tax maneuver in the oil industry at an oil price of $ 40 per barrel, and about 500 billion rubles annually after 2024, the head of tax and customs policy of the Russian Finance Ministry, Alexey Sazanov, told reporters.

The damper mechanism is designed to restrain Russian domestic fuel prices. Generally, if export prices for gasoline and diesel fuel are higher than domestic ones, the state will compensate part of this difference to oil companies so that they do not raise domestic prices; and if Russian prices are higher than export ones, oil companies will share part of their excess profits with the state.

"If the price of oil is $40 [per barrel], the budget will receive almost 2 trillion rebles from the maneuver due to the damper [in the tax maneuver's final phase from 2019-2024].

Starting from 2024, when the maneuver is completed, the budget will be protected by almost 500 billion rubles a year. This is a considerable amount at low oil prices," Sazanov said.

In terms of budget revenues' security at low oil prices, it is incomparably better than before the maneuver, the official stressed.

"That is, it's not about the fact that we really expect such additional profits, because the price of oil is much higher than $40 per barrel, but only that the budget will be more protected in a situation with low oil prices," he explained.

In 2019, Russia began the final phase of the tax maneuver in the oil industry, which provides for the gradual zeroing of oil export duty and an increase in the mineral extraction tax rate. As a result, Russian oil refineries will buy oil, in fact, at world prices, which will be partly compensated.