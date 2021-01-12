UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian 'Okhotnik' Combat Drone Strikes Ground Target During Flight Test - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:30 AM

Russian 'Okhotnik' Combat Drone Strikes Ground Target During Flight Test - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russia's stealth heavy combat drone Okhotnik ("Hunter") hit a ground target during flight tests conducted at the Ashuluk training ground, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"The target was hit with high precision," the source said, without mentioning the exact date of the flight test, but saying that it was not the first time that Okhotnik was hitting ground targets with bombs during drills.

According to the source, Okhotnik has an advanced navigation system that makes it possible to use free-falling ammunition with an accuracy approaching that of high-precision guided weapons.

A source in the aircraft industry told Sputnik in December that the Okhotnik unmanned aerial vehicle was going to carry out the first flight tests involving the use of missiles in 2021. According to the source, air-to-ground weaponry tests are also planned.

In August, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced that it was planning to start supplying the Russian Aerospace Forces with the Okhotnik drone in 2024.

The first Okhotnik test flight was carried out in August 2019.

More Stories From World

