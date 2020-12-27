UrduPoint.com
Russian 'Okhotnik' Combat Drone To Perform First Weapon Tests Next Year - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:30 AM

Russian 'Okhotnik' Combat Drone to Perform First Weapon Tests Next Year - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russia's stealth heavy combat drone Okhotnik ("Hunter") will carry out the flight tests involving the use of weapons next year, a source in the aircraft industry told Sputnik.

"The first missile launches from the Okhotnik UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] are planned for the second half of 2021," the source said, adding the air-to-air missiles will be used during the flight tests.

According to the source, air-to-ground weaponry tests will also be conducted.

"Okhotnik will be a full-fledged multifunctional [aerial] vehicle with the possibility of using it as a long-range unmanned fighter-interceptor," the source told Sputnik.

In August, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced that it was planning to start supplying the Russian Aerospace Forces with the Okhotnik drone in 2024.

