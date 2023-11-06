Open Menu

Russian Olympic Body Appeals IOC Suspension: CAS

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Russian Olympic body appeals IOC suspension: CAS

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Russia's Olympic body on Monday launched an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the sports tribunal said.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on October 12 for violating the territorial integrity of the membership of Ukraine by recognising illegally annexed territories.

ROC has recognised regional organisations from four Ukrainian territories annexed since Russia's invasion began in 2022.

CAS said in its appeal to the Swiss-based court that the Russian Olympic Committee "requests that the Challenged Decision be set aside and that it be reinstated as a (National Olympic Committee) recognised by the IOC, benefitting from all rights and prerogatives granted by the Olympic Charter".

