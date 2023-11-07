Open Menu

Russian Olympic Body Appeals IOC Suspension At CAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Russia's Olympic body on Monday launched an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the sports tribunal said.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on October 12 for violating the territorial integrity of the membership of Ukraine by recognising illegally annexed territories.

ROC has recognised regional organisations from four Ukrainian territories annexed since Russia's invasion began in 2022.

CAS said in its appeal to the Swiss-based court that the Russian Olympic Committee "requests that the Challenged Decision be set aside and that it be reinstated as a (National Olympic Committee) recognised by the IOC, benefitting from all rights and prerogatives granted by the Olympic Charter".

The sport court said the arbitration proceedings had already begun with both parties exchanging written submissions before a panel of arbitrators is created.

"At this time, it is not possible to indicate a time frame for the issuance of the decision," it added.

The CAS decision will be final and binding, although the parties can appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

The procedure at CAS has no bearing on the possible presence of athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus at the Paris Olympics next year.

The IOC has said that question will be decided at the "appropriate moment".

