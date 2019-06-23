Russian Ombudsman Says OSCE Should Take Note of Attack on Reporters in Georgia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) should monitor the situation in Georgia where a Russian tv crew was harassed on Saturday, an ombudsman told Sputnik.

A reporter and a cameraman from Russia's Rossiya 24 channel were attacked while on the job in Tbilisi, which has been swept by mass protests since Thursday.

"I think that [OSCE media watchdog Harlem] Desir should take the situation under his personal control and tell the Georgian government this is unacceptable," Alexander Brod, a member of the Russian president's human rights council, said.

Brod said a raving mob had harassed and verbally abused the Russian media workers and threatened them with violence, while police did nothing to find their attackers. He said Georgian authorities must protect journalists and freedom of the press.