Russian Ombudswoman Appeals to OHCHR, IOC in Defense of Russian Athletes' Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and International Olympic Committee's (IOC) head Thomas Bach in defense of the rights of athletes of Russia and Belarus.

On Tuesday, the IOC executive board has recommended international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under neutral flag but not if they support the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

"There are a bit too many conditions. Especially those one that seriously violate the rights and freedoms of our athletes, making them 'second-class' professionals. In defense of the rights of Russian and Belarusian athletes, I am sending an appeal to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as to Mr. Thomas Bach," Moskalkova said on Telegram.