Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:38 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Asks Foreign Minister to Help 2,000 Russians Return From Bangkok

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has appealed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with a request to help some 2,000 citizens, currently stranded at Bangkok airports, to return to their homeland after all flights had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has appealed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with a request to help some 2,000 citizens, currently stranded at Bangkok airports, to return to their homeland after all flights had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I received a telephone call from a group of Russian citizens who reported that they, about 2,000 people, were at the airport in Bangkok and could not return home due to the cancellation of flights amid the restrictive measures introduced to counter the spread of coronavirus," Moskalkova wrote on Instagram.

People at the airport, including many women and children, are in an extremely difficult situation, the ombudswoman added.

"Dear Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov], I ask you to take all possible measures to assist citizens and to bring them home as soon as possible," Moskalkova said.

On March 26, the authorities of Thailand completely shut the country's borders to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The country has confirmed a total of 1,771 coronavirus cases, and the death toll stands at 12.

