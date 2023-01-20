Russian Ombudswoman Asks ICRC to Visit Russian Prisoners of War in Ukraine More Often

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Thursday that she had met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger and asked her to intensify work on visiting Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

"I turned to the ICRC with a request to intensify work on visiting Russian servicemen held in Ukraine, especially the wounded ones," Moskalkova said on Telegram.

The parties also discussed the need to comply with the norms of international humanitarian law, "especially with regard to prisoners of war, and expanding access to them," Moskalkova added.

"In addition, we agreed to work on providing assistance to civilians in evacuation, family reunification, and search for the missing. I drew the attention of the ICRC to the need to strengthen cooperation," she noted.

According to Moskalkova, Spoljaric Egger also noted the importance of working on humanitarian issues and confirmed her intention to further develop cooperation.