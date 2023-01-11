Russian Ombudswoman Asks Kiev to Help Ukrainians Visit Relatives in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova on Wednesday asked her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, to assist Ukrainians who want to visit their relatives in Russia

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova on Wednesday asked her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, to assist Ukrainians who want to visit their relatives in Russia.

"I asked Lubinets to consider the possibility of providing assistance to Ukrainian citizens who would like to visit their relatives in Russia," Moskalkova said.

The Russian ombudswoman made the request during a meeting with Lubinets and Turkish human rights commissioner Seref Malkoc in Ankara. According to the Turkish official, Ankara hopes to facilitate the opening of a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine to help children and women, as well as those wounded and affected by the Ukraine crisis.