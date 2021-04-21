Russian Ombudswoman Asks Prosecutors to Check Situation With Doctors' Access to Navalny

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she had requested the Prosecutor General's Office to look into the situation with the doctors' access to jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she had requested the Prosecutor General's Office to look into the situation with the doctors' access to jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Navalny, who has been complaining about severe back and leg pain, went on a hunger strike in late March after being denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice. The 44-year-old has been diagnosed with two spinal hernias but has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority. The latter assessed Navalny's health as stable and satisfactory and said that he had been receiving all necessary care. On Monday, Navalny was transferred to a prison hospital, where he was given intravenous glucose infusion.

"Yesterday I sent a request to the Prosecutor General's Office so that the situation with the admission of doctors was checked within the framework of the prosecutor's supervision," Moskalkova told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner said that four independent doctors visited Navalny on Tuesday, having reported no serious health concerns.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The blogger was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.