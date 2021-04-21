UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ombudswoman Asks Prosecutors To Check Situation With Doctors' Access To Navalny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:34 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Asks Prosecutors to Check Situation With Doctors' Access to Navalny

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she had requested the Prosecutor General's Office to look into the situation with the doctors' access to jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she had requested the Prosecutor General's Office to look into the situation with the doctors' access to jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Navalny, who has been complaining about severe back and leg pain, went on a hunger strike in late March after being denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice. The 44-year-old has been diagnosed with two spinal hernias but has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority. The latter assessed Navalny's health as stable and satisfactory and said that he had been receiving all necessary care. On Monday, Navalny was transferred to a prison hospital, where he was given intravenous glucose infusion.

"Yesterday I sent a request to the Prosecutor General's Office so that the situation with the admission of doctors was checked within the framework of the prosecutor's supervision," Moskalkova told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner said that four independent doctors visited Navalny on Tuesday, having reported no serious health concerns.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The blogger was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Doctor Berlin January February March All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

A Favourite with the Experts – the all new realm ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates OPD Block at KTH

2 minutes ago

TikTok faces UK lawsuit over alleged kids' data br ..

2 minutes ago

PCB reopens club registration portal

25 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 885 others i ..

2 minutes ago

Agri fair price shops continued providing 25pc dis ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.