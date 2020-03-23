UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ombudswoman Asks UN To Protect Vinnik's Rights In French Prison

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:17 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Asks UN to Protect Vinnik's Rights in French Prison

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has submitted an appeal to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer, asking him to protect the rights of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, currently held in a French prison, and allow his family visit him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has submitted an appeal to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer, asking him to protect the rights of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, currently held in a French prison, and allow his family visit him.

"I ask you, dear Mr.

Melzer, to look into a possibility of paying a visit to Alexander Vinnik and to urge the French authorities to remove the existing violation of the rights of the Russian citizen and to enable him to have visitations from his wife and children, to have contacts with the external world, to walk outdoors," Moskalkova's letter, distributed by her press service, read.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Visit Wife Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council and New Age Fitness launch di ..

18 minutes ago

Sukkur airport remain close from Tuesday

1 minute ago

71 arrested for violation section 144 in Sukkur

1 minute ago

People must follow govt instructions on coronaviru ..

1 minute ago

Shahi Syed appeals workers to quarantine themselve ..

1 minute ago

Saudi King issues curfew order to limit COVID-19 s ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.