Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has submitted an appeal to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer, asking him to protect the rights of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, currently held in a French prison, and allow his family visit him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has submitted an appeal to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer, asking him to protect the rights of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, currently held in a French prison, and allow his family visit him.

"I ask you, dear Mr.

Melzer, to look into a possibility of paying a visit to Alexander Vinnik and to urge the French authorities to remove the existing violation of the rights of the Russian citizen and to enable him to have visitations from his wife and children, to have contacts with the external world, to walk outdoors," Moskalkova's letter, distributed by her press service, read.