MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik that time has come to form an international human rights team to evacuate children from armed conflict zones in Syria.

"I believe it is time to form a human rights team that would give at least some support to countries that are currently trying to save their children on their own, they need support and help," Kuznetsova said.

The commissioner stressed the need to intensify the effort aimed at bringing children back home.

"These are the real deeds needed by thousands of innocent children living in terrible conditions. Slogans will not help bring them back home, we have to work," Kuznetsova added.