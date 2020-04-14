UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Calls Not To Expel Foreigners To Countries Where They Are In Danger

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russian Ombudswoman Calls Not to Expel Foreigners to Countries Where They Are in Danger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova urged the Russian government to amend the laws in order to ban the expulsion of foreigners to countries where they are in danger, according to an annual report on the activities of the Russian human rights commissioner for 2019.

"Of particular concern are cases of deportation of foreign citizens from Russia to their citizenship countries where they may be subjected to ill treatment," the report said.

"In this connection, the government of the Russian Federation is encouraged to consider the development of appropriate amendments to Russia's current legislation that would prohibit the expulsion of foreign nationals to another country where there is a real risk of ill treatment," it said.

