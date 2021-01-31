UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Cautions Against Violent Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Russia's human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said there was no place for aggression against police at protests, following a second weekend of unsanctioned nationwide rallies.

Moskalkova criticized protesters for provoking and antagonizing the police during Sunday's protests against the detention of opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

"It bears a striking similarity to acts of intimidation, rather than [a will to engage in] a dialogue or to an even lesser extent a fight for your rights... I again call for dialogue," the ombudswoman was quoted as saying by her press office.

