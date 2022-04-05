UrduPoint.com

Russian Ombudswoman Confirms 86-for-86 People Exchange Between Ukraine, Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022

Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova confirmed that an exchange of prisoners of war in the 86-for-86 format had taken place between Russia and Ukraine

VLADIMIR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova confirmed that an exchange of prisoners of war in the 86-for-86 format had taken place between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that an exchange of prisoners of war had taken place and 86 prisoners of war had returned to Ukraine.

"I confirm that the exchange in the 86-for-86 format has taken place," Moskalkova told Sputnik.

