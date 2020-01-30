UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman, Council Of Europe Chief Discuss Vinnik, Sputnik Estonia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Russian Ombudswoman, Council of Europe Chief Discuss Vinnik, Sputnik Estonia

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric on Thursday discussed the case of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, recently extradited to France, and Sputnik Estonia outlet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric on Thursday discussed the case of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, recently extradited to France, and Sputnik Estonia outlet.

"We discussed a wide range of issues relevant to human rights measures against domestic violence, prevention of torture in detention centers, we remarked on the role of CPT [The Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment] in this regard.

[I] raised several issues unacceptable in a civilized society. In particular, the suspension of the work of Sputnik Estonia," Moskalkova said on Instagram.

"I drew attention to the protection of Russian citizens abroad. In particular, I discussed the case of Alexander Vinnik, who was extradited to France on January 23 on the decision of the State Council of Greece," the ombudswoman added.

