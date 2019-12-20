Russian Ombudswoman Expresses Condolences to Family of Victim of Downtown Moscow Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova expressed on Friday condolences to the family of a person, who was killed in the shooting incident on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in downtown Moscow.

On Thursday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that a gunman had opened fire not far from the organization's building. The perpetrator acted alone and was soon neutralized.

One FSB officer was killed during the incident. The Health Ministry said another five people had been injured and were receiving medical care.

"I express condolences to the family and friends of the person killed in the shooting incident, which took place near the FSB building. I wish soon recovery to the injured people," Moskalkova wrote on her Instagram page.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the list of injured people includes one civilian.