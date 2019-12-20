UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ombudswoman Expresses Condolences To Family Of Victim Of Downtown Moscow Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:20 AM

Russian Ombudswoman Expresses Condolences to Family of Victim of Downtown Moscow Shooting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova expressed on Friday condolences to the family of a person, who was killed in the shooting incident on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in downtown Moscow.

On Thursday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that a gunman had opened fire not far from the organization's building. The perpetrator acted alone and was soon neutralized.

One FSB officer was killed during the incident. The Health Ministry said another five people had been injured and were receiving medical care.

"I express condolences to the family and friends of the person killed in the shooting incident, which took place near the FSB building. I wish soon recovery to the injured people," Moskalkova wrote on her Instagram page.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the list of injured people includes one civilian.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Moscow Russia Family From Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Tebboune on new re ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egypt&#039;s President discuss ..

8 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

10 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

10 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.