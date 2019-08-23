UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Moskalkova Arrives In Kiev, Is Already At Hotel - Russian Embassy

Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova has arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and is currently at a hotel, the Russian Embassy in Ukraine told Sputnik on Friday

The embassy told Sputnik earlier in the day that Moskalkova would pay a one-day visit to Kiev on Friday, and her press secretary confirmed the information.

However, the aim of the visit remains unknown.

"Yes, [Moskalkova has arrived in Kiev]. She is at a hotel," the embassy said.

The visit comes soon after the statement of the lawyer of former Ukrainian Berkut riot police officer Alexander Sattarov, who said on Thursday that the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap was scheduled for August 28-29.

