Russian Ombudswoman Moskalkova Arrives in Kiev, Is Already at Hotel - Russian Embassy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova has arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and is currently at a hotel, the Russian Embassy in Ukraine told Sputnik on Friday.

The embassy told Sputnik earlier in the day that Moskalkova would pay a one-day visit to Kiev on Friday, and her press secretary confirmed the information.

However, the aim of the visit remains unknown.

"Yes, [Moskalkova has arrived in Kiev]. She is at a hotel," the embassy said.

The visit comes soon after the statement of the lawyer of former Ukrainian Berkut riot police officer Alexander Sattarov, who said on Thursday that the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap was scheduled for August 28-29.