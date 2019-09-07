UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Moskalkova Calls Vyshinsky Symbol Of Fight For Freedom Of Speech

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 08:54 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Moskalkova Calls Vyshinsky Symbol of Fight for Freedom of Speech

Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova called RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky a symbol of the fight for freedom of speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova called RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky a symbol of the fight for freedom of speech.

"Today you are a symbol of the fight for freedom of speech," Moskalkova told Vyshinsky during their meeting after his landing in Moscow.

Vyshinsky, on his part, thanked the ombudswoman for her help and support.

"It seems to me that you have opened a new page in relations between the two states, and in relation to human rights ... We have tested a completely new history of human rights relations," Moskalkova added.

A historic large-scale simultaneous release of Russian and Ukrainian citizens happened earlier in the day and Vyshinsky was flown to Russia on the same day.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times. The journalist faced up to 15 years in jail.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.

In late August, the Kiev Appeals Court decided to release Vyshinsky from custody.

