MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik she would meet with the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic in Strasbourg on Thursday and plans to discuss difficulties faced by Sputnik Estonia and other issues related to press rights.

"Yes, there is a meeting with Dunja Mijatovic on my agenda," Moskalkova said, when asked about a possible meeting on Thursday.

"We have so much to discuss in terms of protecting human rights that it is hard to list all of it.

But, of course, protecting the rights of journalists. I want to raise the issue of Sputnik Estonia," the Russian ombudswoman said.

The staff of the outlet had been told by the local authorities that they could face criminal cases unless they stopped working for Sputnik by January 1, 2020. Tallinn cited EU sanctions imposed in 2014 as the justification for its actions. However, those restrictions did not target Rossiya Segodnya agency, of which Sputnik is a part, but its Director General Dmitry Kiselev.