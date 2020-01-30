UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ombudswoman Plans To Discuss Sputnik Estonia With Council Of Europe's Mijatovic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russian Ombudswoman Plans to Discuss Sputnik Estonia With Council of Europe's Mijatovic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik she would meet with the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic in Strasbourg on Thursday and plans to discuss difficulties faced by Sputnik Estonia and other issues related to press rights.

"Yes, there is a meeting with Dunja Mijatovic on my agenda," Moskalkova said, when asked about a possible meeting on Thursday.

"We have so much to discuss in terms of protecting human rights that it is hard to list all of it.

But, of course, protecting the rights of journalists. I want to raise the issue of Sputnik Estonia," the Russian ombudswoman said.

The staff of the outlet had been told by the local authorities that they could face criminal cases unless they stopped working for Sputnik by January 1, 2020. Tallinn cited EU sanctions imposed in 2014 as the justification for its actions. However, those restrictions did not target Rossiya Segodnya agency, of which Sputnik is a part, but its Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Tallinn Strasbourg Estonia January Criminals 2020 All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

34 seconds ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

35 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

46 minutes ago

International Community Divided on US Middle East ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.