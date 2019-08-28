UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Praises Vyshinsky's Release On Personal Recognizance In Ukraine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:16 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Praises Vyshinsky's Release on Personal Recognizance in Ukraine

Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova on Wednesday praised the decision of a Ukrainian court to free RIA Novosti portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova on Wednesday praised the decision of a Ukrainian court to free RIA Novosti portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance.

"I welcome the decision of the Podolsk court in Kiev that freed Kirill Vyshinsky from custody today on personal recognizance. I think it is a fair decision. It gives hope for an objective probe," she said.

