Russian Ombudswoman Presents Annual Report About Her Activities to Putin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova has presented her annual report to President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has submitted a report about her activities to the head of state, in compliance with Part 1 of Article 33 of the Federal constitution law of February 26, 1997, .

.. 'On the Russian Federation's human rights commissioner'," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Moskalkova has been serving as Russia's human rights commissioner since April 2016.