Russian Ombudswoman Ready To Engage In Donbas Prisoner Exchange, To Share Experience

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:39 PM

Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova expressed on Tuesday readiness to engage in the prisoner exchange processes, agreed on at the Normandy Four summit in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova expressed on Tuesday readiness to engage in the prisoner exchange processes, agreed on at the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

According to the communique, which the Normandy Four leaders adopted following the talks, the exchange of the Donbas conflict-related detainees, based on "all for all" principle, should be completed by the end of the year.

"I am ready to do everything, I am ready to engage if my experience is needed," Moskalkova told reporters.

She added that although the prisoner exchange within the Normandy format was actually outside a Russian ombudsperson's authority, she was ready to share experience anyway.

