Russian Ombudswoman Refutes Remark of Ukrainian Counterpart on Return of Ukrainian Sailors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian investigators have not made any decisions yet on the potential return of Ukrainian sailors detained over violating the border Russian High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik.

Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova reportedly said earlier on Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed that Ukrainian sailors, detained last year for illegally crossing into Russia, would return to their homeland, adding that paperwork was being finalized.

"In Russia, as far as I know, the investigators have not made any decisions so far," Moskalkova said.

According to Moskalkova, the Ukrainian ombudswoman addressed the Russian investigators via the Foreign Ministry asking to release the sailors and offering to serve as the guarantor. Her proposal was sent to the head of the Russian Federal Security Service investigators.