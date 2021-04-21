UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ombudswoman Says 4 Doctors Visited Navalny, There Are No Serious Concerns

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Says 4 Doctors Visited Navalny, There Are No Serious Concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Four doctors not related to Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) visited opposition figure Alexey Navalny on Tuesday, Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday, adding that there are no serious concerns about Navalny's health.

"Yesterday, Alexey Anatolyevich Navalny was visited by civilian doctors, four doctors who examined his state of health. There is a conclusion of these doctors ... and so far I have not found any serious fears in this conclusion," Moskalkova told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Opposition

Recent Stories

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

40 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

59 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

1 hour ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

1 hour ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.