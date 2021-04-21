Russian Ombudswoman Says 4 Doctors Visited Navalny, There Are No Serious Concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Four doctors not related to Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) visited opposition figure Alexey Navalny on Tuesday, Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday, adding that there are no serious concerns about Navalny's health.

"Yesterday, Alexey Anatolyevich Navalny was visited by civilian doctors, four doctors who examined his state of health. There is a conclusion of these doctors ... and so far I have not found any serious fears in this conclusion," Moskalkova told reporters.