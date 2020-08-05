Russian Ombudswoman Says Contact With Bout in US Prison Was Lost for Technical Reasons

Temporary lack of communication with Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States, was due to technical problems, with no events threatening his life and health occurred, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Temporary lack of communication with Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States, was due to technical problems, with no events threatening his life and health occurred, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier, Bout's wife Alla told Sputnik about the lack of communication with her husband, saying that Bout's family and Russian diplomats in Washington have lost contact with him. He has not called home since July 22, and his lawyers also could not get in touch with him, she said.

"Of course, temporary lack of communication with Viktor Bout also greatly worried us. But we managed to reveal that his temporary silence and lack of information about his condition were due to technical problems. Fortunately, no events threatening his life and health happened. I remain in touch with Viktor's family and our embassy, " Moskalkova said.