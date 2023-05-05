UrduPoint.com

Russian Ombudswoman Says Dialogue With Ukraine Ombudsman Not Easy, But Yielded Results

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Says Dialogue With Ukraine Ombudsman Not Easy, But Yielded Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Friday that dialogue with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, was not easy but has yielded results and over 30 missing people have been found.

"The dialogue (with Lubinets) is not easy. But, in my opinion, it has given results.

According to the Ukrainian side, we have found more than 30 missing people, 34 children have been reunited with their parents, grandparents, guardians. We helped them find the missing, and they helped us," Moskalkova told Channel One.

The official added that together with her Ukrainian colleague they are trying to adhere to the principle of depoliticization.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

54 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's posi ..

FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue

1 hour ago
 UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focu ..

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focus on clean tech start ups

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

2 hours ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

2 hours ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.