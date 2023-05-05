Russian Ombudswoman Says Dialogue With Ukraine Ombudsman Not Easy, But Yielded Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Friday that dialogue with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, was not easy but has yielded results and over 30 missing people have been found.

"The dialogue (with Lubinets) is not easy. But, in my opinion, it has given results.

According to the Ukrainian side, we have found more than 30 missing people, 34 children have been reunited with their parents, grandparents, guardians. We helped them find the missing, and they helped us," Moskalkova told Channel One.

The official added that together with her Ukrainian colleague they are trying to adhere to the principle of depoliticization.