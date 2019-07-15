UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Says Discussed Vyshinsky Case With Ukrainian Counterpart In Kiev

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Says Discussed Vyshinsky Case With Ukrainian Counterpart in Kiev

Ukrainian and Russian ombudswomen Lyudmyla Denisova and Tatyana Moskalkova discussed issues related to the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky at their meeting in Kiev, Moskalkova said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Ukrainian and Russian ombudswomen Lyudmyla Denisova and Tatyana Moskalkova discussed issues related to the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky at their meeting in Kiev, Moskalkova said Monday.

"Certainly, since his arrest, he [Vyshinsky] has been on the lists of all the talks [on exchanges] and today we spoke about him again," Moskalkova said.

"Denisova's appeal to the head of the Ukrainian police about the need to maintain public order and address to the court's president to ensure my presence in court shows that tension is present and the struggle continues to relieve tension, relieve pressure on the court and allow it make a fair decision regarding the replacement of the measure of restraint," she said.

