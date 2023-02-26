Russian Ombudswoman Says EU Sanctions Violate Universal Declaration of Human Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has called her inclusion on the new EU sanctions list a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

On Saturday, the European Union published its latest list of sanctions targeting 87 Russian nationals and 34 entities over the conflict in Ukraine. The 10th package of restrictions includes Moskalkova among the sanctioned individuals.

"Basically, as a human rights ombudsman in the Russian Federation, I was denied the right to personally convey our human rights position to the European ombudsmen, to fight for the rights of compatriots, including the right to free movement, the right to use their native language, their property, freedom of speech, and so on.

... These actions violate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and all other international human rights instruments," Moskalkova told reporters.

She added that Western sanctions against Russia are another evidence of the "impotence" of Washington and EU countries and their desire to escalate the Ukraine conflict.