Russian Ombudswoman Says Everyone Should Have Free Access To COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A free access to a COVID-19 vaccine is necessary for citizens of all states, Tatiana Moskalkova, the Russian ombudswoman, said on Tuesday, adding that Russia has a vaccine and is ready to share it.

"I can not help but mention the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was made at the East Asian Summit, that citizens of all states should have free access to vaccination. We have such a vaccine, we are ready to share it with other countries, as well as Russian test systems. The president said this, and based on this, we see the real steps of our state in protecting human rights," Moskalkova said during the IV International Scientific and Practical Conference on problems of human rights protection in Eurasia.

On Monday, US biotechnology company Moderna announced that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19 had proven to be 94.

5 percent effective in Phase 3 clinical trials. Last week, the United States' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech said their vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

Russia registered its trailblazer COVID-19 vaccine known as Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and the final trials have since shown the effectiveness of the vaccine at 92 percent.

On November 14, Russia registered the second vaccine against the coronavirus ” EpiVacCorona ” developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology. The completion of clinical trials of Russia's third COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chumakov Institute is expected in mid-December.

