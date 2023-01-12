Russian Ombudswoman Says Expects Clarity From Turkey on Creation of Humanitarian Corridor

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Thursday that she expects clarity from Turkey regarding the roadmap for the creation of a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is in favor of the opening of a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine to help children and women, as well as those wounded and affected by the Ukraine crisis.

"We will wait, it is necessary to understand what is meant. But such actions related to the mutual release of injured and the exchange of prisoners are impossible without official decisions of the authorities, without the Ministry of Defense, our supreme authority, the supreme commander. We will wait," Moskalkova told reporters.