Russian Ombudswoman Says Met With Ukrainian Counterpart in Ankara 3rd Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said that the third round of negotiations with Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets had taken place, where they discussed the results of work on mutual assistance to civilians.

Moskalkova participates in the international conference "The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century" in Ankara, where a trilateral meeting of the ombudsmen of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine was also held.

"The third round of negotiations with the ombudsman of Ukraine took place. We summed up the work on mutual assistance to civilians, including locating and family reunification," the Russian ombudsman said on Telegram.