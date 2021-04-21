UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Says Monitoring Group To Track Violations During Protests Created

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:15 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that a monitoring group to track rights violations during protests has been created

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that a monitoring group to track rights violations during protests has been created.

"It is very important that protect rights of all citizens those who perform their professional duty, and, of course, people, because the human rights ombudswoman must first of all be on the side of the weak.

Therefore, yesterday I signed an order to create a monitoring group, it will work beyond working hours," Moskalkova told reporters.

