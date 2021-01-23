UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ombudswoman Says No Complaints Filed After Rallies In Siberia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Says No Complaints Filed After Rallies in Siberia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The Russian human rights commissioner said her office was not notified about any rights violations after unauthorized protests wrapped up in Russia's Far East and Siberia on Saturday.

"Today's public gatherings in eastern Russia showed that regional authorities acted extremely correctly toward people who went out to protest despite repeated warnings," Tatyana Moskalkova said.

She said she was monitoring demonstrations as they unfold across the country. Some 4,000 protesters took to the streets in Moscow.

Another rally is underway in St.Petersburg, to the north of the capital.

Protests were called after police arrested Alexey Navalny, a leading opposition activist, for violating probation terms on an embezzlement conviction.

The Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General's Office have warned that both organizers and participants would be brought to justice for taking part in mass gatherings despite coronavirus restrictions. The government called rallies a provocation and a threat to public safety.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

5 minutes ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

19 minutes ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

22 minutes ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

39 minutes ago

Sana Fakhar comes under criticism after sharing pi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.