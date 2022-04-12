UrduPoint.com

Russian Ombudswoman Says No People Forcibly Moved From Ukraine, Donbas To Russia

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova denied reports that refugees from Ukraine and Donbas were allegedly being forcibly moved to Russia, she called it a lie.

"More than 500,000 citizens, who fled from Ukrainian bombings, executions and humiliations, arrived in Russia. The latest evidence of this is the execution of civilians by Ukraine in Kramatorsk. I responsibly declare that there has never been a forced transfer of refugees to Russia, that this is a lie," Moskalkova said during a discussion organized by the GANRI European Network and the UN Human Rights Regional Office for Europe.

"I personally talked with everyone who is kept in temporary accommodation centers. People told how Ukrainian troops drove them into basements and used them as a human shield, and people wanted to hide in Russia. Each of you can arrive in Russia at temporary accommodation centers and make sure of this," Moskalkova said.

She noted that the refugees were placed in temporary detention facilities, where all conditions for living were created, including five meals a day, clothing for the season, pharmacy and food vouchers, which can be used to get medicines and food in any store.

