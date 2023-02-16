UrduPoint.com

Russian Ombudswoman Says OHCHR Ready To Address Kiev's Mistreatment Of Russian POWs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Says OHCHR Ready to Address Kiev's Mistreatment of Russian POWs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is ready to work with Moscow to solve the problem of torture of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Thursday.

"A response has been received from Geneva from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights V. Turk I contacted pn this issue. I think it is important to have a dialogue with this international human rights organization and its willingness to join in solving this problem. Our common goal is to prevent any act of violence and criminal actions against Russian prisoners of war and their relatives," Moskalkova said on Telegram.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Geneva Criminals From

