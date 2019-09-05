Russian Ombudswoman Says Plans to Repatriate 4 Russian Children Found in Syrian Prisons

Russia plans to repatriate a group of four children, who are Russian citizens living in Syrian prisons with their convicted mothers, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia plans to repatriate a group of four children, who are Russian citizens living in Syrian prisons with their convicted mothers, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We found our children in the prisons of Syria, and now work has been done to return the children from the prisons.

God give, we will return four children," Kuznetsova said following her visit to Syria.

The children, aged five to nine, ended up in prisons with their mothers, who were convicted, the ombudswoman explained.

"As I understand it, according to Syrian rules, there should be no children in prison, they just left them with their mother, not to separate them. Here, thanks to this position, we found these children," Kuznetsova said.

Russian officials already contacted relatives of one of the children, and they are waiting for the arrival of the child.