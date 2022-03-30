Russian Ombudswoman Says Received Calls for Revenge Against Ukrainians Over PoW Videos

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova commenting on the footage of torture of the Russian soldiers captured in Ukraine, said on Wednesday that there have been frequent calls from Russian citizens for revenge, which is a very dangerous thing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova commenting on the footage of torture of the Russian soldiers captured in Ukraine, said on Wednesday that there have been frequent calls from Russian citizens for revenge, which is a very dangerous thing.

Earlier in the month, footage of what is believed to be Russian prisoners of war being shot in the legs appeared on the internet. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the video was made "at one of the Ukrainian nationalists bases in the Kharkiv region." On Sunday, the head of the committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered an investigation into the case.

"These images are aimed at hurting relatives and friends who see it, to sow fear. The reaction, however, is different (from that).

I receive appeals from volunteers as people are getting mad. I hear from our citizens that there must be revenge. This is also a very dangerous thing as revenge begets revenge, blood begets blood and this is a completely terrible inhuman situation," Moskalkova said on air of Sputnik radio.

The commissioner also said that dehumanization, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called it, is a very correct term. She added that the phenomenon of this Russophobia can be called "neo-holocaust, since it is aimed at trampling on Russian history, culture, and a person himself."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces.