UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ombudswoman Says To Ask US To Treat Yaroshenko Who Reports COVID-19 Symptoms

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:16 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Says to Ask US to Treat Yaroshenko Who Reports COVID-19 Symptoms

Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik that she would immediately ask the US prison authorities to provide medical treatment to Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who has complained about experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in an American prison, where he is serving his 20-year sentence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik that she would immediately ask the US prison authorities to provide medical treatment to Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who has complained about experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in an American prison, where he is serving his 20-year sentence.

Earlier on Friday, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik that his client was suffering from all COVID-19 symptoms and believed that the whole prison population had got infected.

"Given the information that he has symptoms of the coronavirus, I will immediately send a request to the US Bureau of Prisons, so that they report or confirm [his condition] to us.

We are not talking about changing the direction of my request [to the Department of Justice] to transfer him to Russia to further serve his sentence there, we are talking about an additional request for him to get examined and diagnosed and receive necessary medical care," Moskalkova said.

As for the request to allow Yaroshenko and a number of other Russians to continue serving their prison sentence in their home country, no answer has been received yet. The ombudswoman suggested that the Department of Justice was yet to receive the letter due to the mail delivery slowdown amid the COVID-19 flight suspensions.

Related Topics

Russia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

4 minutes ago

U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronaviru ..

12 minutes ago

Doctors face police torture in Punjab after Quetta ..

26 minutes ago

Oversea Ministry striving to bring expats' bodies ..

3 minutes ago

Senior Russian Diplomat Says US Believes in Own Su ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Reac ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.