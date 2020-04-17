Russian Ombudswoman Says to Ask US to Treat Yaroshenko Who Reports COVID-19 Symptoms

Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik that she would immediately ask the US prison authorities to provide medical treatment to Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who has complained about experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in an American prison, where he is serving his 20-year sentence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik that she would immediately ask the US prison authorities to provide medical treatment to Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who has complained about experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in an American prison, where he is serving his 20-year sentence.

Earlier on Friday, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik that his client was suffering from all COVID-19 symptoms and believed that the whole prison population had got infected.

"Given the information that he has symptoms of the coronavirus, I will immediately send a request to the US Bureau of Prisons, so that they report or confirm [his condition] to us.

We are not talking about changing the direction of my request [to the Department of Justice] to transfer him to Russia to further serve his sentence there, we are talking about an additional request for him to get examined and diagnosed and receive necessary medical care," Moskalkova said.

As for the request to allow Yaroshenko and a number of other Russians to continue serving their prison sentence in their home country, no answer has been received yet. The ombudswoman suggested that the Department of Justice was yet to receive the letter due to the mail delivery slowdown amid the COVID-19 flight suspensions.