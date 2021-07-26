(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Vaccination, including against COVID-19, should in no way limits children's right to education, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin's initiative to ban unvaccinated children from attending schools.

"In no case should vaccination, including against the coronavirus infection, limit children's rights to education and healthcare, and other rights," Kuznetsova said.

Decisions on a child's vaccination against COVID-19 should be made exclusively by parents, the Russian ombudswoman stressed.

"And only after parents and the public are provided with data on completed clinical trials ... The most important thing is that all steps must be strictly regulated by law," Kuznetsova added.