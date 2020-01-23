UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Tells Mother Of Imprisoned Issachar Her Daughter Feels Good

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:58 PM

Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday that she had held a phone conversation with the mother of Israeli national Naama Issachar, who is currently jailed in Russia on drug charges, and told her that her daughter was fine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday that she had held a phone conversation with the mother of Israeli national Naama Issachar, who is currently jailed in Russia on drug charges, and told her that her daughter was fine.

Earlier in the day, the Moskalkova's press service said that she had arrived in the correctional facility to visit Issachar. Following the meeting, the ombudswoman told reporters that Issachar did not complain about her detention conditions or medical assistance.

"I have just managed to meet with Naama and could make sure that she was well, she sends you regards, words of love and gratitude that you are fighting for her as a daughter, as your beloved person. She feels good, looks great, smiles," Moskalkova told her mother.

Meanwhile, lawyer Vadim Klyuvgant told reporters that Issachar might be released soon in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with her mother during his visit to Israel earlier in the day.

"It was a joint meeting, we all together talked to Naama. This meeting is an important step in the fight for Naama's release.

All of us that participated in the meeting, we hope that such an outcome as a release is just around the corner as today we have heard that the Russian president promised to Naama's mother that everything would be fine," Klyuvgant told reporters.

Moskalkova, in her turn, also expressed hope that the Russian leader's words might be a sign that the Israeli citizen would be released soon. She told reporters that early parole could be based on a presidential pardon.

Following her meeting with Issachar, the ombudswoman also pointed out the strong-willed personality of the convicted woman, who served in the Israeli army and took part in hostilities.

Issachar, who has dual Israeli-US citizenship, was arrested in April 2019 during a layover in Moscow while she was on her way to Israel from India. Police found nearly nine grams (0.3 ounces) of cannabis in her bags. Issachar was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as "disproportionate" since the amount of drugs found was allowed for personal use in Israel, though it is considered illegal in Russia.

