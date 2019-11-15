Russian Ombudswoman to Meet With Maria Butina Following Recent Release From US Prison

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova will on Monday meet with Maria Butina, a Russian national who had spent over a year in a US prison for acting as a foreign agent, following her recent deportation last month, the official's press office said.

"The ombudswoman has arranged a meeting with Maria Butina on Monday...

The meeting is on the ombudswoman's agenda," the press office told reporters on Friday.

This will be their first meeting since the 31-year-old was flown into Moscow on October 26. Planned discussion topics were not disclosed.

Butina was arrested in the United States in July 2018 and charged with conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent. She was repeatedly placed into solitary confinement and eventually pleaded guilty for fear of getting a long prison term. She was freed after 18 months in prison and deported.