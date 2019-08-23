UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman To Pay Visit To Kiev Friday, Aim Of Visit Unknown - Russian Embassy

Fri 23rd August 2019

Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova will pay a one-day visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Friday, but the aim of her visit is not disclosed, the Russian Embassy in Ukraine told Sputnik

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova will pay a one-day visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Friday, but the aim of her visit is not disclosed, the Russian Embassy in Ukraine told Sputnik.

"Yes, [Moskalkova] is flying [to Kiev on Friday], the aim of the visit is not specified," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of former Ukrainian Berkut riot police officer Alexander Sattarov said on Thursday that the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap is scheduled for August 28-29.

