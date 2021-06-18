UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman To Present List Of Russians Serving Time In US For Possible Exchange

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Russian Ombudswoman to Present List of Russians Serving Time in US for Possible Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova announced on Friday she would sent to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a list of Russians serving sentences in US jails, for the potential prisoner exchange, which Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden discussed at their recent summit.

"It was announced today that the exchange is possible.

We intend to write a letter to Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov and attach a list of citizens with whom we are constantly in touch these past years regarding their situation in the United States. These include [Konstantin] Yaroshenko [serving a 20-year sentence on drug smuggling charges], [Viktor] Bout [serving a 25-year sentence on charges of conspiracy to murder US citizens and financially supporting terrorism] and a whole range of other people," Moskalkova said, as quoted by her office.

More Stories From World

