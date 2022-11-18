UrduPoint.com

Russian Ombudswoman Urges International Organizations To Condemn Execution Of Russian PoWs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said she had addressed the secretary general of the Council of Europe, the director of the OSCE/ODIHR and the head of the Council of Europe committee with a demand to condemn the execution of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian military.

A video showing Ukrainian soldiers shooting down Russians who have surrendered and are lying on the ground went viral on Friday. The Russian Human Rights Council said the video would be sent to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, Amnesty International, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other organizations.

"I consider it necessary to conduct a thorough investigation of this crime. I addressed Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric, OSCE ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci, expert of the UN Special Commission Erik Mose and the head of the Council of Europe anti-torture Committee (CPT), Mr. Mitchell, demanding to condemn these actions and within the framework of powers to demand an investigation of the crimes committed and punishment of those responsible," Moskalkova wrote in her Telegram channel.

She stressed that no words could express the pain and bitterness of what they saw. Moskalkova also called it a crime against humanity.

